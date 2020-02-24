Dr. Benahili Iboaya, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iboaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benahili Iboaya, DO
Overview
Dr. Benahili Iboaya, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Upper Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bluffton Hospital, Hardin Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Iboaya works at
Locations
-
1
Wyandot Memorial Hospital885 N Sandusky Ave, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 Directions (567) 525-3163
-
2
Blanchard Nephrology LLC655 Fox Run Rd Ste C, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (567) 525-3163
-
3
Findlay Kidney & Hypertension Center LLC1717 Medical Blvd Ste B, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 425-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
Findlay Kidney and Hypertension Center100 S Shaffer Park Dr, Tiffin, OH 44883 Directions (419) 425-8000
-
5
North Central Ohio Educational Service Center65 Saint Francis Ave, Tiffin, OH 44883 Directions (419) 447-7283
-
6
Fostoria Community Hospital501 Van Buren St, Fostoria, OH 44830 Directions (419) 842-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Bluffton Hospital
- Hardin Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
- ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wyandot Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iboaya?
excellent and caring doctor !
About Dr. Benahili Iboaya, DO
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1699755876
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of Missouri At Kansas City/Truman and St. Luke's Medical Centers
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iboaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iboaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iboaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iboaya works at
Dr. Iboaya has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iboaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Iboaya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iboaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iboaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iboaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.