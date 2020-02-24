Overview

Dr. Benahili Iboaya, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Upper Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bluffton Hospital, Hardin Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Iboaya works at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky, OH with other offices in Findlay, OH, Tiffin, OH and Fostoria, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.