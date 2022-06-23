Dr. Ben Williams, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Williams, DMD
Dr. Ben Williams, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in State College, PA.
-
1
Rolling Ridge Dental Care432 Rolling Ridge Dr Ste 1, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 257-3050Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Guardian
- MetLife
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Williams is very good at his job. The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable. They all made sure I knew what was going to be done. Dr Williams was very reassuring that it would be fairly painless, it was. Thank you Dr Williams and staff.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1003927005
