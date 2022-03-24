Dr. Ben Tseng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tseng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Tseng, MD
Overview
Dr. Ben Tseng, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Tseng works at
Locations
Rush Primary Care - Professional Building1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ben Tseng, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tseng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tseng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tseng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tseng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tseng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tseng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.