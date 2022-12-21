Dr. Ben Tittle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tittle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
Overview
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School-M.D. and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Dr. Tittle works at
Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery of Texas10743 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (817) 854-1167Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
-
2
Aqua Medical Spa2222 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201 Directions (469) 898-8480
-
3
Hair Enhancement Centers - Dallas11909 Preston Rd Ste 1436, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (682) 339-2036
-
4
Hair Enhancement Centers - East Frisco9250 Dallas Pkwy Ste 110, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (817) 854-1079
-
5
Lily Med Spa17370 Preston Rd Ste 412, Dallas, TX 75252 Directions (817) 854-1175
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tittle?
It has been such a pleasure to work with all the staff. Dr Tittle is very attentive and personal. Five Stars*****
About Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1699851923
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- General Surgery-University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Internship-Internal Medicine-Baylor University Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School-M.D.
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tittle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tittle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tittle using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tittle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tittle works at
483 patients have reviewed Dr. Tittle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tittle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tittle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tittle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.