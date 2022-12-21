See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (483)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ben Tittle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School-M.D. and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

Dr. Tittle works at Plastic Surgery of Texas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery of Texas
    10743 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 854-1167
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Aqua Medical Spa
    2222 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 898-8480
  3. 3
    Hair Enhancement Centers - Dallas
    11909 Preston Rd Ste 1436, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 339-2036
  4. 4
    Hair Enhancement Centers - East Frisco
    9250 Dallas Pkwy Ste 110, Frisco, TX 75033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 854-1079
  5. 5
    Lily Med Spa
    17370 Preston Rd Ste 412, Dallas, TX 75252 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 854-1175

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Acne
Age Spots
Bellafill 
Adult Acne
Age Spots
Bellafill 

Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Bellafill  Chevron Icon
BodyTite Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat BodyTite
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
FaceTite Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat FaceTite
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Precision Tx™ for Hyperhydrosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 483 ratings
    Patient Ratings (483)
    5 Star
    (478)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 21, 2022
    It has been such a pleasure to work with all the staff. Dr Tittle is very attentive and personal. Five Stars*****
    Melody H. — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Ben Tittle, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699851923
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    • General Surgery-University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Internship
    • Internship-Internal Medicine-Baylor University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School-M.D.
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ben Tittle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tittle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tittle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tittle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    483 patients have reviewed Dr. Tittle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tittle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tittle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tittle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

