Overview

Dr. Ben Thomas, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Dayton Gastroenterology in Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.