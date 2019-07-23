Dr. Ben Thomas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Thomas, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ben Thomas, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dayton Gastroenterology, Inc. - Beavercreek4200 Indian Ripple Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 320-5050
Specialty Medicine Care, LLC2510 Commons Blvd Ste 210, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 429-0607
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Diagnosed me with achalasia and he found me a Doctor at OSU that specializes in my condition. Highly recommend Dr. Thomas
About Dr. Ben Thomas, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1265670095
- Botsford General Hospital
- Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
