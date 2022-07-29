Dr. Ben Talei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Talei, MD
Overview
Dr. Ben Talei, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Talei works at
Locations
Andrew Jacono MD Pllc440 NORTHERN BLVD, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 773-4646
Hemangiomas & Vascular Birthmarks120 S Spalding Dr Ste 236, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 288-0641
Steven J. Waltrip MD Inc.465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 750, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 275-4446
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
so knowledgeable honesty excellent Dr taLei ! but the staff who worked in the doctor"s office agreed to do the surgery and put the deposit with her and agreed on the date of the surgery. she was very impatient and rude. I had no choice but to give up. I felt really sad.
About Dr. Ben Talei, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1144472879
Education & Certifications
- Lennox Hill Hosp
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- University of California, San Diego
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
