Dr. Ben Shwachman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ben Shwachman, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Shwachman works at
Locations
Choctaw Medical Group Inc.315 N 3rd Ave Ste 200, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 938-1165
Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital210 W San Bernardino Rd, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 331-7331
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ben Shwachman, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1346247335
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shwachman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shwachman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shwachman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shwachman works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shwachman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shwachman.
