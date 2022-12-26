Dr. Shin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ben Shin, MD
Overview
Dr. Ben Shin, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Tx and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Rehabilitation Medicine at NYP/Lower Manhattan Hospital156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shin explain to me exactly how he feels. My problem should be addressed. He listened very patiently without rushing me through my explanation. I wish I had Dr. Shin For my primary physician… Excellent excellent doctor….. Highly recommend DrB.Shin
About Dr. Ben Shin, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1245616044
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Diego-Roevelle College, La Jolla, California
- Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, MD|Michigan State University (Flint)
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Tx
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shin works at
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
