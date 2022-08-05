Dr. Ben Schoenbachler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoenbachler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Schoenbachler, MD
Dr. Ben Schoenbachler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and University Of Louisville Hospital.
UofL Health Care Outpatient Center401 E Chestnut St Unit 610, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 813-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Very compassionate, great listener, truly concerned about the health of his patients. Very knowledgeable in his field!
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- University Of Kentucky
