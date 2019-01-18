Overview

Dr. Ben Scheinfeld, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Scheinfeld works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.