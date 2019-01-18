Dr. Ben Scheinfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheinfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Scheinfeld, MD
Dr. Ben Scheinfeld, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Department of Gastroenterology400 Matthew St Ste 201, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
He listens, *really* listens, to me and I assume all of his patients. His PA is fantastic too. Longer wait bc he is one of those doctors who takes as much time as necessary for each patient. I have another doctor who does likewise, so I just take a book, bc I know that if/when I need it.
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1073565917
- Mc Masters University Canada
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheinfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheinfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.