Overview

Dr. Ben Preminger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Preminger works at BEN PREMINGER, MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.