Dr. Ben Pradhan, MD
Dr. Ben Pradhan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Huntington Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Locations
Risser Orthopaedics Group2627 E Washington Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 797-2002
Risser289 W Huntington Dr Ste 304, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 340-2686
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pradhan is both my moms and my brother’s Dr. He diagnosed both of them after complaints of back and leg pain. He provided a back brace and pain management solutions during wait time before surgery for my brother. He has since performed surgery on my brother who is doing well. Both my family members (and I) are pleased with Dr Pradhan and his staff. This has been a very positive experience. We highly recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1821042987
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Pradhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pradhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pradhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pradhan has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pradhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pradhan speaks Hindi.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Pradhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pradhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pradhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pradhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.