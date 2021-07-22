Dr. Ben Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ben Phillips, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
Virginia Endocrinology & Osteoporosis Center2384 Colony Crossing Pl Ste 100, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 423-3636
Henrico Family Physicians LLC3460 Mayland Ct Ste 100, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 423-3636Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Phillips is a wonderful doctor. He listens very well and works hard to meet your needs. His nursing staff is also very helpful. However, his patient portal rarely works correctly and the phone stays so busy it takes to long to get anyone to answer beyond a computer. He needs to either tell is computer service to get their act together or find another service.
About Dr. Ben Phillips, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1245276997
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
