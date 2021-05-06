Dr. Ben Ogunwale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogunwale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Ogunwale, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Queen City Gastroenterology & Hepatology PC320 Lillington Ave Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 362-4403
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My visit is always pleasant and professional. Very nice staff and office. Dr., Ogunwale is very professional.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Ogunwale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogunwale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogunwale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogunwale has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogunwale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogunwale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogunwale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogunwale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogunwale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.