Overview

Dr. Ben O'Dell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from J C EDWARDS SCH MED MARSHALL U and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. O'Dell works at Ben J O'dell MD in Ashland, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.