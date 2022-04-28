Dr. Ben Niver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Niver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ben Niver, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Niver works at
Locations
-
1
The Urology Group - Surgery Center2000 Joseph E Sanker Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 841-7400Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Urology Group10220 Alliance Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 841-7800Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Niver?
discuss medicine potential problems
About Dr. Ben Niver, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1043657067
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California Institute of Urology
- New York University School of Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niver works at
Dr. Niver has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Niver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.