Dr. Ben Mousavi, MD
Dr. Ben Mousavi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, Kona Community Hospital, Maui Memorial Medical Center and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Maui Memorial Medical Ctr Srgy221 Mahalani St, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (270) 215-6423
Hospitalist6719 Alvarado Rd Ste 108, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (212) 465-2545
Vertical Vein Corp7801 Mission Center Ct Ste 310, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 543-0144
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Kona Community Hospital
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Aetna
Dr. Mousavi truly cares about the well-being of his patients. I have never been given so much time and attention from another physician. I came saw him for a specific issue, but he dug deeper to ensure we were addressing the root of the problem. He wanted to make sure that I was not only doing well physically, but cared about my emotional state as well even giving me his direct number to reach out to him anytime. I would absolutely recommend him to anyone!
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Persian, Polish and Spanish
- 1003230079
- ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN
Dr. Mousavi speaks Persian, Polish and Spanish.
