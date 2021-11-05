See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wailuku, HI
Dr. Ben Mousavi, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ben Mousavi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, Kona Community Hospital, Maui Memorial Medical Center and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Mousavi works at Maui Memorial Medical Ctr Srgy in Wailuku, HI with other offices in San Diego, CA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maui Memorial Medical Ctr Srgy
    221 Mahalani St, Wailuku, HI 96793 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 215-6423
  2. 2
    Hospitalist
    6719 Alvarado Rd Ste 108, San Diego, CA 92120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 465-2545
  3. 3
    Vertical Vein Corp
    7801 Mission Center Ct Ste 310, San Diego, CA 92108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 543-0144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
  • Kona Community Hospital
  • Maui Memorial Medical Center
  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis

Treatment frequency



Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ben Mousavi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian, Polish and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003230079
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mousavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mousavi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mousavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mousavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mousavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

