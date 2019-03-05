Overview

Dr. Ben Leff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Leff works at Sunil K Jain MD in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.