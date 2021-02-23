Overview

Dr. Ben Jacobs, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Jacobs works at Urology in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.