Dr. Ben Hasty Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasty Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Hasty Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Ben Hasty Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Hasty Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Eye Cre of Bay Cn2500 W 23rd St, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 784-3936
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hasty Jr?
Called Dr. Hasty's office for a second opinion. Good thing I did. As I suspected the first opinion was incorrect and Dr. Hasty explained how the cataract in my right eye was worse than in the left as I had previously been told (just as I suspected). I had new lenses replace my cataracts in both eyes and I'm extremely happy!! I wish everyone to know that Dr. Hasty and his staff will treat you much better than those "high priced" other businesses that have waiting rooms for 60 or more people and shuffle you from room to cold room. I chose tri-focal lens and no longer have to wear glasses. By the way, Dr. Hasty was less expensive than that other doctor also! May God Bless
About Dr. Ben Hasty Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1831137595
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasty Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasty Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasty Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasty Jr works at
Dr. Hasty Jr has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasty Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasty Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasty Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasty Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasty Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.