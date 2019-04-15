Dr. Ben Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Han, MD
Overview
Dr. Ben Han, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Boynton Beach Radiation Oncology LLC2301 W Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 737-2339
-
2
Champaign Dental Group10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 960, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 374-5440
-
3
Good Samaritan Medical Center1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 472-1272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Radiation Oncology Associates of Palm Beach PA3651 Fau Blvd Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 826-3334
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience and treatment with Dr. Han and his staff was exceptional. Dr. Han took time to make me feel comfortable and less anxious about my treatment. He explained in detail about my radiation and what to expect. His staff was also caring, knowledgeable and kind. I am so grateful and thankful to Dr. Han’s receptionist Nita, to my nurse Jessica, to my technician Melissa, to my radiologist Dr. Sylvia and especially Dr. Han. I recommend this office and staff highly. Thank you.
About Dr. Ben Han, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1245229350
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med|University Of Wa School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Dr. Han has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
