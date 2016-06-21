Dr. Ben Ha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Ha, MD
Overview
Dr. Ben Ha, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.
Locations
Carl K Moy MD Inc711 W College St Ste M88, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Directions (213) 626-5151
Hhlp Medical Group Inc500 N Garfield Ave Ste 104, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 280-3781
Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center1300 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 913-4989
Asian Pacific Health Care Venture1530 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 644-3880
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I met him at CT office last year and I continue to see at his MP office. I saw him because I was on hormone pills to regulate my periods flow for a couple of years and tried to seek his opinion to see if I can stop taking those pills. He advised not to be on the pills for too long in order to avoid other medical issues. He is very patient and he will answer all my issues and concerns. I would definitely recommend him to my friends and relatives.
About Dr. Ben Ha, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ha has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ha speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ha.
