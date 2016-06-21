See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Ben Ha, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ben Ha, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.

Dr. Ha works at Carl K Moy Inc in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Monterey Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carl K Moy MD Inc
    711 W College St Ste M88, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 626-5151
    Hhlp Medical Group Inc
    500 N Garfield Ave Ste 104, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 280-3781
    Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
    1300 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 913-4989
    Asian Pacific Health Care Venture
    1530 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 644-3880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gestational Diabetes
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Colposcopy
Gestational Diabetes
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Colposcopy

Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Jun 21, 2016
    I met him at CT office last year and I continue to see at his MP office. I saw him because I was on hormone pills to regulate my periods flow for a couple of years and tried to seek his opinion to see if I can stop taking those pills. He advised not to be on the pills for too long in order to avoid other medical issues. He is very patient and he will answer all my issues and concerns. I would definitely recommend him to my friends and relatives.
    Pei lin in Azusa, CA — Jun 21, 2016
    About Dr. Ben Ha, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1043305774
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
