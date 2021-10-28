Overview

Dr. Ben Garrido, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Garrido works at LAKE NORMAN REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.