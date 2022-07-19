Dr. Ben Deheshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deheshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Deheshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ben Deheshi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Saskatchewan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club and Medical City Fort Worth.
Dr Ben Deheshi Orthopedics PLLC909 9th Ave Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 263-6075
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
- TPA
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
The absolute BEST orthopedic doctor, and I’ve been to quite a few over the years. Dr. Ben replaced both of my knees a year apart and did the “muscle sparing” procedure. Outside of physical therapy afterwards, I had minimal pain. The other thing I love about this clinic is that I was able to TEXT the staff or Dr Ben at any time with any questions or when I needed refills on meds. They would always get right back to me. Never had this with any doctor in the past. The staff is great! I highly recommend Dr. Deheshi to everyone with knee problems! I had not been able to walk without severe pain since 2006. I was petrified of knee replacement, so I had every shot and procedure available before I couldn’t stand the pain any longer. Now I walk all over the place with zero pain! Thank you Thank you Thank you!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1447774997
- University of Toronto, Mount Sinai Hospital - Orthopedic Oncology
- University of Ottawa - Orthopedic Surgery
- University of Saskatchewan / College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Deheshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deheshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deheshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Deheshi works at
Dr. Deheshi has seen patients for Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deheshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Deheshi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deheshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deheshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deheshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.