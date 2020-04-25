Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ben Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Ben Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Retina Associates of New York140 E 80th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 772-0600
Retina Associates of New York14 Lawton St Fl 2, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 632-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cohen took care of my father for over 15 years. Dr. Cohen and his staff are professional and compassionate. He would never give up on ensuring my father kept his sight. Highly recommend
About Dr. Ben Cohen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mass EE Infirm-Harvard U
- University of Chicago
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Cohen works at
