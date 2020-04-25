Overview

Dr. Ben Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Retina Associates Of New York in New York, NY with other offices in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.