Dr. Clark Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ben Clark Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Ben Clark Jr, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY.
They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2826 E ILLINOIS AVE, Dallas, TX 75216 Directions (214) 372-4621
-
2
Methodist Dallas Medical Center1441 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 372-4621
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ben Clark Jr, MD
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1629099353
Education & Certifications
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark Jr has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clark Jr speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.