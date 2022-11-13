See All Oncologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Ben Chue, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ben Chue, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ben Chue, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital, Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Chue works at Lifespring Cancer Treatment Ctr in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Pancreatic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Lifespring Cancer Treatment Center
    510 Rainier Ave S # A, Seattle, WA 98144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 686-1266
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • Saint Mary's Hospital
  • Swedish Edmonds Campus
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neutropenia
Pancreatic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Neutropenia
Pancreatic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chue?

    Nov 13, 2022
    What a surprise. To have cancer and still look forward to chemo treatment with Dr. Ben Chue. He is my one-in-a-million oncologist and safe haven. Smart, kind, and just like a true angel in disguise . On a Sunday afternoon, long after chemotherapy was over, my radiation therapy had delayed adverse effects. Going to urgent care was a frustrating exercise in futility. My husband and I called Dr. Chue and he CALLED BACK when notified by his answering service that it was an emergency. Words cannot describe the relief and gratitude for having found Dr. Chue.
    Tracia and Michael Wong — Nov 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ben Chue, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ben Chue, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chue to family and friends

    Dr. Chue's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chue

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ben Chue, MD.

    About Dr. Ben Chue, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881651313
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fred Hutchinson Cancer Ctr-U Wash
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Washington
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ben Chue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chue has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chue works at Lifespring Cancer Treatment Ctr in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Chue’s profile.

    Dr. Chue has seen patients for Neutropenia, Pancreatic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ben Chue, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.