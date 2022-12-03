Dr. Benjamin Bradenham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradenham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Bradenham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Bradenham, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Bradenham works at
Locations
-
1
Short Pump Medical Plaza12320 W Broad St Ste 203, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 285-8206
-
2
Gastrointestinal Specialists, Inc7611 Forest Ave Ste 320, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 592-0969
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bradenham?
The procedure went very well. I felt no discomfort and the doctor was very professional. Regarding the facility, I did notice certain people are treated/dealt with differently or more harshly than others. I was publicly threatened: ‘I will break your hand’ for picking up too many pins - not a pleasant experience for someone who hasn’t eaten or slept. Also not everyone is offered a drink when they awake. Not everyone gets assistance with attaching wrist ID’s. We all have bad days but taking it out on those who are incapable of defending themselves seems wrong.
About Dr. Benjamin Bradenham, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1326350570
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Barnes Jewish Hosp Washington Univ Sch Of Med
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Washington and Lee University, Lexington, VA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradenham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradenham accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradenham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradenham works at
Dr. Bradenham has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradenham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradenham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradenham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradenham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradenham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.