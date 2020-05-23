Dr. Ben Barton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Barton, MD
Overview
Dr. Ben Barton, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Locations
Univ. Vascular Surgeons Pllc1940 Alcoa Hwy Ste E260, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-6955
Vanderbilt Heart Transplant1215 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-2318
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Barton did triple bypass surgery on my husband in 2002 He is a wonderful Dr He treated my husband and I with great compassion and care
About Dr. Ben Barton, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Medical College Of Virginia
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- Washington and Lee University
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barton has seen patients for Endocarditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Barton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.