Overview

Dr. Ben Barton, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Barton works at University Heart Surgeon in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Endocarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.