Dr. Ben Balough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Balough, MD
Overview
Dr. Ben Balough, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center.
Dr. Balough works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #6087300 Wyndham Dr, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 525-6350
-
2
Kaiser Permanente6600 Bruceville Rd, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 525-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balough?
I’m operating room nurse at UC Davis hospital in Sacramento. Dr Balough was highly recommended by our best surgeons at UCDMC. Im blessed that I was in his care and very pleased with outcome from my ear surgery. He was very patient with me as it took me a year to finally proceed and get it done. As soon as I heal from this surgery I’m planning to schedule it for my other ear. I feel very safe with his great experience. He also has a great sense of humor and pleasant to talk to. I will recommend him to anyone. Also his assistant Connie is great to work with. Thank you Dr Balough!
About Dr. Ben Balough, MD
- Neurotology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1083687594
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balough has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balough works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Balough. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.