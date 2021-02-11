Overview

Dr. Ben Aguilar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Danbury Hospital, Norwalk Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Aguilar works at Bayhealth Primary Care in Dover, DE with other offices in Wilton, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.