Dr. Belle Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Belle Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Belle Wang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
-
1
New Jersey Foot & Ankle Centers P.c.680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 204, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 392-5443Monday10:00am - 6:45pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:45pmThursday10:00am - 6:45pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Comprehensive Spine Care PA466 Old Hook Rd Ste 16, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 391-5443
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Dr. Wang was GREAT! She took the time to get to know me and learn about my medical history. Not only did she answers all my questions but she told me a lot of information that my previous OBGYNs never have! I highly recommend Dr. Wang!
About Dr. Belle Wang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1194790550
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Pap Smear, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.