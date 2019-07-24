Overview

Dr. Belle Wang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at New Jersey Foot & Ankle Center in Oradell, NJ with other offices in Emerson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.