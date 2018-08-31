Overview

Dr. Bella Zubkov, MD is a Dermatologist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.



Dr. Zubkov works at Dermatology Associates Of Glastonbury in Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.