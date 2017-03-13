Dr. Shapnik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bella Shapnik, MD
Overview
Dr. Bella Shapnik, MD is a Legal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Legal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from State Med Inst, Kishinev and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Shapnik works at
Locations
Bella Shapnik MD PA2150 Center Ave Apt 1B, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 461-2444Monday8:00am - 12:30pmThursday8:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Overall my experience with Dr. Shapnik was great. As doctor she def knows what she is doing, but Waiting time though... ughhhhh... is about 1-3 hours...
About Dr. Bella Shapnik, MD
- Legal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian and Russian
- 1467462416
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- State Med Inst, Kishinev
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapnik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapnik speaks Bulgarian and Russian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapnik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapnik.
