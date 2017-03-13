See All Forensic And Legal Medicine Specialists in Fort Lee, NJ
Dr. Bella Shapnik, MD

Legal Medicine
3 (23)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bella Shapnik, MD is a Legal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Legal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from State Med Inst, Kishinev and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Shapnik works at Howard Liss, M.D. Rehabilitation Institute in Fort Lee, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bella Shapnik MD PA
    2150 Center Ave Apt 1B, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 (201) 461-2444
    Monday
    8:00am - 12:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Overweight
Dyslipidemia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Overweight

Dyslipidemia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 13, 2017
    Overall my experience with Dr. Shapnik was great. As doctor she def knows what she is doing, but Waiting time though... ughhhhh... is about 1-3 hours...
    Ridgefield — Mar 13, 2017
    About Dr. Bella Shapnik, MD

    Legal Medicine
    36 years of experience
    English, Bulgarian and Russian
    1467462416
    Education & Certifications

    Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
    State Med Inst, Kishinev
    Dr. Shapnik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shapnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Shapnik works at Howard Liss, M.D. Rehabilitation Institute in Fort Lee, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Shapnik's profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapnik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapnik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

