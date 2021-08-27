Overview

Dr. Bella Patnaik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Patnaik works at Northern Virginia Ctr Eye Care in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.