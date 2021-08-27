Dr. Bella Patnaik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patnaik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bella Patnaik, MD
Dr. Bella Patnaik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Northern Virginia Ctr Eye Care3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 503, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-2020
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Patnaik?
Very smart /communicative. She operated on both of my cataracts . I was up and at em seeing well, right after surgery witn no issues whatsoever. She is warm,friendly and caring and an extremely skilled physician.
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275601262
- Johns Hopkins Hosp/Wilmer Eye Inst
- NY Eye & Ear Infirm
- Georgetown U/Fairfax Hosp
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Dr. Patnaik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patnaik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patnaik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patnaik speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Patnaik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patnaik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patnaik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patnaik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.