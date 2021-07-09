Dr. Bella Pacheco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacheco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bella Pacheco, MD
Overview
Dr. Bella Pacheco, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Pacheco works at
Locations
Bella Aurora Pacheco MD PA7171 Coral Way Ste 519, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 854-1861
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She was very nice. She took her time explaining everything.
About Dr. Bella Pacheco, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952368359
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pacheco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pacheco accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pacheco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pacheco speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacheco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacheco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacheco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacheco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.