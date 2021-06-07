See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Bella Avanessian, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (5)
12 years of experience
Dr. Bella Avanessian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Avanessian works at Physician Office in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Physician Office
    230 E 2nd St, New York, NY 10009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bella Avanessian, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1851687131
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Morningside

