Dr. Belkys Bonnelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonnelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Belkys Bonnelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Belkys Bonnelly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bonnelly works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Belkys A. Bonnelly, MD315 W 49th St Ste B, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 828-7374
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bonnelly?
Siempre excelente experiencia, la recomiendo 100%
About Dr. Belkys Bonnelly, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1528146974
Education & Certifications
- DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonnelly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonnelly accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonnelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonnelly works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonnelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonnelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonnelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonnelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.