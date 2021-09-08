Dr. Belisario Arango, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arango is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Belisario Arango, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Belisario Arango, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Lakeview Hospital.
Dr. Arango works at
Locations
-
1
Utah Cancer Specialists425 E 5350 S Ste, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (385) 417-5348
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Lakeview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arango?
He took the time to explain exactly what was going to go on and he was very kind and thorough.
About Dr. Belisario Arango, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1295976827
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arango has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arango accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arango has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arango works at
Dr. Arango speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Arango. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arango.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arango, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arango appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.