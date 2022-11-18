Dr. Belinda Velazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Belinda Velazquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Belinda Velazquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Velazquez works at
Locations
-
1
Cortes & Velazquez Clinic247 3rd Ave Rm 501, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 260-7474
-
2
Complete Rehab Medicine Care P.c.130 Wadsworth Ave Apt 4, New York, NY 10033 Directions (212) 260-7474
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Velazquez?
I have been seeing her for more than 15. She has always been spot on, with the best recommendations and medical treatments. The wait time in office may be a bit longer than 10 minutes but it is worth it. It’s no wonder she’s been in the field for more than 30 years. Top notch!
About Dr. Belinda Velazquez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1417047200
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med Coll-Cabrini Med Ctr
- Ny Med Coll-Cabrini Med Ctr
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine
