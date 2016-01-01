Overview

Dr. Belinda Shirkey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with Manhattan E E T Hospital



Dr. Shirkey works at Retina Associates Of Kentucky in Lexington, KY with other offices in London, KY and Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Progressive High Myopia and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.