Dr. Belinda Shirkey, MD
Overview
Dr. Belinda Shirkey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with Manhattan E E T Hospital
Locations
Retina Associates Of Kentucky120 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 250, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-3900
Retina Associates of Kentucky1406 W 5th St Ste 108, London, KY 40741 Directions (800) 627-2020
Retina Associates of Kentucky120 Tradepark Dr Ste A, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (800) 627-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Belinda Shirkey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Chinese
- 1275574287
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan E E T Hospital
- University of Arkansas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shirkey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirkey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shirkey works at
Dr. Shirkey has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Progressive High Myopia and Degenerative Disorders of Globe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shirkey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shirkey speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirkey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirkey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirkey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirkey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.