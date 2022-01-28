Overview

Dr. Belinda Savage-Edwards, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HENRY FORD HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Savage-Edwards works at Rehabilitation Neurological Svs in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.