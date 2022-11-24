Overview

Dr. Belinda Ramirez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ramirez works at San Antonio Gastroenterology Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.