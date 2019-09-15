Dr. Belinda Milford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Belinda Milford, MD
Overview
Dr. Belinda Milford, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University Of Queensland and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
LG Pediatrics15000 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 4, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 413-1170Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing Dr Milford for 14 years. Always a great experience. Very professional.
About Dr. Belinda Milford, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- University Of Queensland
