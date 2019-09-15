See All Pediatricians in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Belinda Milford, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Belinda Milford, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University Of Queensland and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Milford works at LG Pediatrics in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LG Pediatrics
    15000 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 4, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 413-1170
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Infant Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 15, 2019
    Have been seeing Dr Milford for 14 years. Always a great experience. Very professional.
    — Sep 15, 2019
    About Dr. Belinda Milford, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619133030
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Queensland
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Belinda Milford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Milford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

