Dr. Belinda Marquis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Belinda Marquis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and University Hospital at Downstate.
Locations
Pediatric Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Belinda Marquis, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1386840999
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
