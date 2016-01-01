Overview

Dr. Belinda Marquis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Marquis works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.