Dr. Belinda Fan Leung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fan Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Belinda Fan Leung, MD
Overview
Dr. Belinda Fan Leung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Fan Leung works at
Locations
-
1
Aurora Obstetrics & Gynecology - Franklin4202 W Oakwood Park Ct Ste 120, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 855-2800
-
2
Womens Care Center Sc8905 W Lincoln Ave Ste 501, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Directions (414) 978-2229
-
3
Aurora West Allis Medical Center8901 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Directions (414) 329-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fan Leung?
Excellent doctor! I will continue to recommend Dr Leung. She has never made me feel uncomfortable.
About Dr. Belinda Fan Leung, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1851345896
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fan Leung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fan Leung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fan Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fan Leung works at
Dr. Fan Leung has seen patients for Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fan Leung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fan Leung speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fan Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fan Leung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fan Leung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fan Leung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.