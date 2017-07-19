Overview

Dr. Belinda Fan Leung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Fan Leung works at Aurora Obstetrics & Gynecology in Franklin, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.