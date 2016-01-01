See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mcallen, TX
Dr. Belinda Hernandez, MD

Internal Medicine
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Belinda Hernandez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Hernandez works at WellMed at South Main in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Hidalgo County Family Practitioners Pllc
    801 S Main St Ste C, Mcallen, TX 78501 (956) 686-0574

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Osteopenia
Nasopharyngitis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Osteopenia
Nasopharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Osteopenia
Nasopharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Puncture Aspiration
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Belinda Hernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063696359
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Belinda Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez works at WellMed at South Main in Mcallen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hernandez’s profile.

    Dr. Hernandez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

