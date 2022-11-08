Overview

Dr. Belinda Gonzalez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Family Health Physicians in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.