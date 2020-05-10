See All Otolaryngologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Belinda Dickinson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Belinda Dickinson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Dickinson works at Belinda E Dickinson MD PA in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Belinda E. Dickinson, M.d., P.A.
    1325 S Apollo Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 676-5623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Enlarged Turbinates
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nosebleed
Pharyngitis
Sinusitis
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Polyp
Abscess
  View other providers who treat Abscess
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
ENT Cancer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head and Neck Cancer
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss
Laryngeal Abscess
Laryngeal Cancer
Larynx Conditions
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Polyp
Oral Cancer
Otitis Media
Parotitis
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Cyst
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Health First Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Belinda Dickinson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972579506
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Missouri Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Belinda Dickinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dickinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dickinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dickinson works at Belinda E Dickinson MD PA in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dickinson’s profile.

    Dr. Dickinson has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

