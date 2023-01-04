Dr. Birnbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belinda Birnbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Belinda Birnbaum, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Birnbaum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 470, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-4463
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Birnbaum?
She diagnosed me pretty quickly and found solutions to my condition. She is a great specialist and spends a lot of time with her patients.
About Dr. Belinda Birnbaum, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1669469573
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birnbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birnbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birnbaum works at
Dr. Birnbaum has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birnbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Birnbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birnbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birnbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birnbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.