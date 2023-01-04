Overview

Dr. Belinda Birnbaum, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Birnbaum works at Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.